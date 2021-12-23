Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

