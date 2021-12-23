Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

