Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

