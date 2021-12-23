Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 687,631 shares.The stock last traded at $33.21 and had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -133.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,700 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Codexis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

