CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CNSP stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

