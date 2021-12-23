Club Atletico Independiente One Day Volume Reaches $43,549.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $686,731.05 and approximately $43,549.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

