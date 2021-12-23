Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 846 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

KO opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

