Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 135 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 99.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 87.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 16,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

