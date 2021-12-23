Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 130 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $129.08 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

