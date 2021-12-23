Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $213,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $65,828,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

NYSE SPG opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.