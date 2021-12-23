Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after buying an additional 107,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.