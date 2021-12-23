Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.66 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

