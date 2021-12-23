Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 491 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

