Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,009. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.