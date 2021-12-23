Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

