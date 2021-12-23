Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

WIZ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 4,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,665. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $38.07.

