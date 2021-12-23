Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,455,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.37. 12,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

