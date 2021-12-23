Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.