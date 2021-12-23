Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $190.30. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

