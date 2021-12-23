Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 162.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

