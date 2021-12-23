Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

