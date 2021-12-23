Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 18.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

