Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

