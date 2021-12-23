Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $25.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $27.35. Clear Secure shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 161 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

