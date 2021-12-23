Citigroup Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $100.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

