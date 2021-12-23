Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,604.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,480.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

