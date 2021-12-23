CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 4.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.01. 3,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

