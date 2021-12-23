Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas updated its FY22 guidance to $10.70-10.95 EPS.

Shares of CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Cintas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.