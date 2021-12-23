CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 27,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 283,673 shares of company stock worth $5,417,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

