Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $88.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Ciena has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.