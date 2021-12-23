Christian Beedgen Sells 8,288 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 1,032,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

