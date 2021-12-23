ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

