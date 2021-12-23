Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $569.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

