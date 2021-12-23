Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.49 and last traded at $54.63. 51,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,669,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

