Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of CHK opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

