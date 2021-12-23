Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of CHMG opened at $44.33 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $206.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

