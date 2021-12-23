ChatCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,023.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $23,023.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 0.99397757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032016 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.29 or 0.01469514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002095 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

