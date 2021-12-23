Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.12 million and the highest is $921.78 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $790.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $8.53 on Friday, hitting $369.56. 247,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.29 and a 200 day moving average of $397.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

