Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $92.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

