Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

