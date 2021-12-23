Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.