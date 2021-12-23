Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.88.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
TSE CVE traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$15.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,505. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
