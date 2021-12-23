Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Boosted by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 13.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $49,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of CVE opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 3.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

