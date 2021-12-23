Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

