Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

