Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.62) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.26 ($4.79).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.35 ($7.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.71. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

