CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.85

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.85 and last traded at $203.19, with a volume of 8691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Get CDW alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $60,956,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.