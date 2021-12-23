CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce sales of $182.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $681.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Earnings History and Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

