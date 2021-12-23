Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Nathan McMahon Acquires 458,889 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon bought 458,889 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,650.01 ($14,645.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 25.92 and a current ratio of 25.92.

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

