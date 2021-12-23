Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 130 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,385.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,490.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,472.91. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.