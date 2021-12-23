Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $36.77

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $39.30. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 78,138 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

